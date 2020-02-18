|
Mary J. Korey
April 8, 1927-February 16, 2020
DAVENPORT-Mary J. Korey of Davenport, Iowa died on February 16, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Mary was a longtime member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Her Funeral Service and Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 916 Rusholme street, Davenport. Visitation will be prior to mass at church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home assisted her family with services.
Mary was born April 8, 1927, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Allam) Korey.
She was employed at the former Palmer School of Chiropractic as faculty secretary and secretary to the Dean, after which she was employed at Deere & Company. She retired from Deere & Company, Reliability Department, in 1982 as an administrative secretary.
She served as a past president of the St. Paul the Apostle Altar and Rosary Society, was a former member of both the St. Jude Circle, and of the Legion of Mary. Mary had also served as a volunteer in the St. Paul the Apostle Church office. She was a former member of the Deere Women Retirees Organization.
Mary is survived by a sister, Barbara Korey Butler of Waterloo, IA and several nieces and nephews.
Michael (Michele) Butler, New Hartford, IA, JoAnn (Paul) McIntee, St. Cloud, FL, Barbie (Jay) Gaard, Cedar Falls, IA, Joseph T. Butler, Stevensville, MT, Sandra (Ron) Aldrich, Kalamazoo, MI, Cindy (Roger) Lieb, New Berlin, WI, Tricia Patterson, Chatsworth, GA, and John Korey.
She is also survived by numerous grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Mary and Joseph Korey, brothers James and George Korey, a sister Rose Korey Phillips and nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, St. Paul the Apostle Altar & Rosary, Café on Vine or a .
Thy Face, O Lord, I Seek
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Mary's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.