Mary Jane Rasmussen January 4, 1929-May 27, 2020 BETTENDORF-Funeral services celebrating the life of Mary Jane Rasmussen, 91, of Bettendorf, will be 1pm Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Due to the ongoing pandemic, services will be live streamed for those wishing to attend. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Memorials may be made to the Serra Club or the Diocese of Davenport Mrs. Rasmussen passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Fountains, Bettendorf. Mary Jane Norkus was born in Bettendorf on January 4, 1929, a daughter of Charles and Ethel (Daniels) Norkus. She was united in marriage to Richard Rasmussen on August 31, 1951 in Euphrata, WA. She graduated from the former Davenport High School and went on to serve our country in the Air Force. In 1995, she graduated from St Ambrose University with Bachelor Degrees in Theology and Philosophy. Mary Jane was a member of the D.A.V. Auxiliary, Purple Heart Auxiliary, Catholic Womens League, Altar and Rosary Society, and a religious education teacher. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother and will be sorely missed by all that knew her. She was proud of her Lithuanian heritage Survivors include her husband Richard; children Laura (Gary) Birschbach, Decatur, IL, Richard (Mary Jo) Rasmussen, II, Newport, PA, Bridget (Jim) Dunlap, Denver, CO, Teresa Skocik, Naples, FL, Charles (Sachiko) Rasmussen, Eau Claire, WI; sixteen grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by infant children John, Jane, and Cash, as well as sisters Betty McCoy and Roedean Soltau. Special thanks to Fountains Assisted Living and Hospice Compassus for the wonderful and loving care they gave to our Mom in the last two years. God bless you all. The livestream may be viewed, and online remembrances and condolences may be expressed by visiting Mary Jane's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 31, 2020.