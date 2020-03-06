|
Mary Jean Murphy
April 6, 1924-March 3, 2020
DAVENORT-Mary Jean ("Jean") Murphy, 95, from Davenport, IA, passed away on Tuesday, March 3rd. A celebration of her long and amazingly-lived life will be held on Sunday, March 8th at 1:30pm at the Koning Chapel at Ridgecrest Village in Davenport, IA.
Not sure if it was the Viking background of her mother or being the youngest of 4 girls, but Jean always did things her way. She began defying authority right from the start with her birth certificate initially declaring that she was "stillborn." After growing up in Marshalltown, IA, she attended nurses training where she challenged the 9PM curfew stating that as long as one was in the building by the 9" ring of the bell, one should be considered on time. Consequently, student nurses could be seen flying across town to make it in the hospital by the ninth toll.
Jean continued her nursing career at St. Luke's Hospital, and in the family home in Davenport by: washing dishes in 300 degree water, never allowing anyone to be "sick" without demonstrable objective symptoms, and oversharing graphic surgery stories over dinner starting with "guess what happened at work today."
Jean and husband Keith also loved to travel. From downing beer at the Hofbrauhaus in Munich, to eating grapes in the streets of Morocco on New Years' Eve with the locals, Jean was up for it all. Jean kissed the Blarney stone and out-haggled an Italian shopkeeper even though neither spoke the other's language.
Armed only with a wooden spoon and cooking pot, she was known to chase off bears who mistakenly considered stealing her family's food on camping trips. She loved hiking the Colorado Rockies, with her last trip occurring at the tender age of 90.
More than anything, Jean absolutely loved having fun with family and friends. Her motto of "It's after 11 somewhere" loosened all wine corks in the room. She savored her time at First Presbyterian Church, and being with her buddies at Ridgecrest Village playing cards, Scrabble, and working the library and book club. She lived and loved with her whole heart and her family and friends will miss her deeply.
Jean is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dave and Linda Murphy; daughter and son-in-law, Sara and Walter Vispoel; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren (and approximately 5000 Kleenexes tucked in pockets, sleeves, and cuffs of every garment imaginable). She was preceded in death by her husband Keith Murphy; her daughter, Ann Spivey; her three sisters and her parents. Memorials can be made to the Ridgecrest Foundation.
