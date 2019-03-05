Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
For more information about
Mary Jungjohann
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Jungjohann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jungjohann


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Jungjohann Obituary

Mary Jungjohann

August 25, 1950-March 2, 2019

DAVENPORT - Mary V. Jungjohann, 68, of Davenport, Iowa passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 in the comfort of her home. Funeral services will be 12:00 pm Friday in the Runge Mortuary Chapel with a visitation one hour prior to the service at 11:00 am. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice or to Kings Harvest Animal Shelter. Online tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Mary was born August 25, 1950 in Minneapolis, MN to Edward and Elizabeth (Matkovich) Hahn. She was united in marriage to Robert Jungjohann on June 10, 1990. He preceded her in death on May 14, 2003.

Mary loved all sorts of crafts including painting, drawing and woodworking. She loved animals. Above all Mary loved her family unconditionally. Her husband and her daughter were the loves of her life. Mary will always be remembered as one of the kindest people anyone could ever know.

Those left cherishing her memory include her daughter, Jennifer (Mark Hutchings) Hahn; siblings: Edward (Candi) Hahn, Stephen (Cathie) Hahn and Richard (Dana) Hahn; sister-in-law, Linda (Chuck) Moeller; stepson, Josh (Maria) Jungjohann; stepdaughter-in-law, Valerie Jungjohann; stepgrandchildren: Elodie (Dustin) Powell, Stefani Jungjohann and Emilie Jungjohann; cousin, David (Kathy) Rindler; nephew, Joe (Christina) Hahn and many other nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Hahn; stepson, Troy Jungjohann and mother-in-law, Betty Jungjohann.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now