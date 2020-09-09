Mary Kathleen Bowstead

November 20, 1925- September 6, 2020

DEWITT-Mary Kathleen Bowstead, 94, died September 6, 2020, at Maggie's House Assisted Living, DeWitt.

She was born November 20, 1925, to the late Elmo Joseph and Hilda Agnes (Suppel) Knittel from Iowa City. Mary graduated from St. Mary High School in Riverside in 1943. While working at the Post Office in Riverside, she met the local veterinarian, Doctor Thomas Bowstead. Two years later on November 20, 1945, they were married at St. Mary Catholic Church, Riverside. The couple moved to DeWitt in 1949 where they established a veterinary practice and farm. Her husband preceded her in death June 18, 2004.

Mary was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt and the Altar and Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Mary enjoyed knitting, quilting, gardening. Most importantly, Mary loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are her children, Dr. Thomas, III (Denise) Bowstead of Daily City, California, Paul Bowstead and Ann (Leo) Garrity of DeWitt and David (Barbara) Bowstead of Bettendorf; grandchildren, Christopher (Tanya) Bowstead, Amanda Bowstead, Amy Jo Fratzke, Lee (Diana) Bowstead, Molly Bowstead, Cassie (Jeff) Dunlavey, Lee (Brooke) Garrity, Anthony (Kaylie) Bowstead and Sunne (Sean) McGinn; great-grandchildren, Ethan Bowstead, Sofia Bowstead, Emma Fratzke, Isabel Bowstead, Drew Dunlavey, Nicolas Dunlavey, Carlee Garrity, Owen Garrity, Max Garrity, Charlotte Bowstead, Lauren Bowstead and Aiden McGinn.

Also preceding Mary in death were her son, Mark and her granddaughter, Nicole Garrity.

A private family graveside service will be held Saturday at Elmwood Cemetery, Dewitt with Sister Janet Heier, SSND and Deacon Mike Sheil Officiating. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt or St. Mary Catholic Church, Riverside.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.