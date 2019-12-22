Home

POWERED BY

Services
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
(309) 755-1414
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. Martinez


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary L. Martinez Obituary

Mary L. Martinez

April 9, 1948-December 18, 2019

SILVIS-Mary L. Martinez, 71, of Silvis, passed away Wednesday December 18, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be 10AM Friday December 27, 2019 at Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., East Moline. A visitation will be held Thursday December 26, 2019 from 4-7PM at the funeral home where memorials may be made to the family. A private burial at Greenview Memorials Gardens will be held at a later date.

Mary was born April 9, 1948 in Sterling, IL a daughter of Jesse and Tillie (Delgado) Gonzales. She married Jose Martinez on April 16, 1988 in Davenport. She worked at Xpac in Milan for over 30 years. She enjoyed shopping and vacationing with her family. She was very active with her church family, and her grandchildren. She and Jose enjoyed going to festivals and gatherings with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed having her nails and hair done.

She was a lifelong member of Bethel Assembly of God in Rock Island.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband of 31 years, Jose Martinez, Silvis, children: Luci (Scott) Maxwell of Eldridge, Coni (Brian White) Duarte of East Moline, Lynda (Ray) Eddleman of Moline; a stepdaughter, Loly (David) Martinez of Moline; 6-grandchildren: Madison, Wesley, Tyler, Schyler, Sydney, and Yarie; brother: Ronnie (Jackie) Gonzales of Dixon, IL; sisters: Becky Gonzales of Houston, TX, and Jessica Gonzales of Clinton, IA; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter in infancy, Maria C. Duarte, and a grandson, Austin Eddleman.

Condolences and/or memories may be shared online at www.vanhoe.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -