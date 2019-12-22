|
Mary L. Martinez
April 9, 1948-December 18, 2019
SILVIS-Mary L. Martinez, 71, of Silvis, passed away Wednesday December 18, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be 10AM Friday December 27, 2019 at Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., East Moline. A visitation will be held Thursday December 26, 2019 from 4-7PM at the funeral home where memorials may be made to the family. A private burial at Greenview Memorials Gardens will be held at a later date.
Mary was born April 9, 1948 in Sterling, IL a daughter of Jesse and Tillie (Delgado) Gonzales. She married Jose Martinez on April 16, 1988 in Davenport. She worked at Xpac in Milan for over 30 years. She enjoyed shopping and vacationing with her family. She was very active with her church family, and her grandchildren. She and Jose enjoyed going to festivals and gatherings with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed having her nails and hair done.
She was a lifelong member of Bethel Assembly of God in Rock Island.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband of 31 years, Jose Martinez, Silvis, children: Luci (Scott) Maxwell of Eldridge, Coni (Brian White) Duarte of East Moline, Lynda (Ray) Eddleman of Moline; a stepdaughter, Loly (David) Martinez of Moline; 6-grandchildren: Madison, Wesley, Tyler, Schyler, Sydney, and Yarie; brother: Ronnie (Jackie) Gonzales of Dixon, IL; sisters: Becky Gonzales of Houston, TX, and Jessica Gonzales of Clinton, IA; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter in infancy, Maria C. Duarte, and a grandson, Austin Eddleman.
