Mary L. Wacker
September 3, 1946- February 25, 2020
DAVENPORT-Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Mary L. Wacker 73, of Davenport, will be 10:30a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will take place in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 9:30 until the 10:30a.m. in the gathering space at church.
Mary went home to our Savior on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf after a courageous encounter with cancer.
Mary Louise Wacker was born September 3, 1946 in Davenport, a daughter of Robert R. and Esther B. (Binder) Wacker. She earned a bachelors of art degree in music education from the former Marycrest College, Davenport.
Mary taught vocal music in the Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley, and Sherrard School Districts retiring in 2006. She also ran a karate school in Davenport alongside her father for many years.
In 2012, Mary went through RCIA at St. Anthony's and came into full communion with the Catholic Church at the Easter vigil that year. She immersed herself into the Catholic faith and specifically into engaging the poor which led her to became an associate of the School Sisters of Notre Dame. She was also a part of Adult Faith Formation and RCIA team at St. Anthony's. Mary also was part of the Christian Life Community, a faith sharing group based on Ignatius Spirituality.
Mary had an independent, beautiful spirit and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Memorials may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame or the .
Mary is survived by her wonderful faith family, her CLC, and School Sisters of Notre Dame communities.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
