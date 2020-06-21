Mary Louise Cronkleton

June 6, 1929-June 18, 2020

DONAHUE-Funeral services and Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Louise Cronkleton, 91, of Donahue, will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Long Grove. Visitation will be from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m., Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Social distancing and facemasks will be observed. Inurnment will be in St. Ann's Cemetery. Following her wish the rite of cremation will be accorded prior to services.

Mary Louise passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Wheatland Manor, Wheatland, Iowa.

Mary Louise Ream was born June 6, 1929 in Ottumwa, daughter of Velven and Lola (Johnson) Ream.

She was united in marriage to C. Joseph Cronkleton on June 4, 1949 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport. They were blessed with over 67 years of marriage prior to his passing November 2, 2016.

Mary Louise was a manager at Don's Pub in Donahue for 22 years, retiring in 2003. She also worked in the Scott County Library in Eldridge for 9 years.

Mary Louise was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Long Grove, the Etude Music Club and earned a Lifetime Achievement Award for her 22 years as a member of the Quad City Music Guild. She was also a 58-year member of the 500 Club.

Memorials can be made to the family for a memorial in her name.

Survivors include children and spouses: C. Joseph (Pam) Cronkleton, II and Jeff (Kelly) Cronkleton, all of Donahue, Jon (Sally) Cronkleton, Long Grove, and Cindy (Bob) Johnson, Charlotte, 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren with another due in October; one great-great grandchild; and sisters-in-law, Jane Cronkleton and Donna Ream.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Joe, sister, Jackie French and brother, Alan Ream.

