Mary Louise Kanakares
1929 - 2020
Mary Louise Kanakares

April 8, 1929-September 11, 2020

DAVENPORT-Mary Louise Kanakares, 91, of Davenport, Iowa passed away September 11, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Due to COVID there will be a private service. Burial will be at St. Ann's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Blue Grass, IA. or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Mary Lou was born on April 8, 1929 to John Osmers and Edna Lindquist Osmers in Wilton Junction, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Gregory Kanakares on May 7, 1949 in Davenport, Iowa; he preceded her in death in June 2016. She graduated from Davenport High School. She was a member of St. Andrew's Church and belonged to Mary's Angels. Mary Lou loved to cook and bake, she made sure all her children had their favorite cookies during the holidays. She would bake cookies for neighbors, friends, the children's teachers and bus drivers. Mary Lou was also a very creative cook and loved to knit, sew, and do crossword puzzles.

Survivors include her children Dan (Karen) Kanakares, Tom (Ardie) Kanakares, Diane (Rahn) Randolph, Theresa (Bill) Thompson, Matt (Julia) Kanakares, Paul Kanakares, Margaret (Alan) Dotts, and Andrew (Julie) Kanakares; 22 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; children: Peter Kanakares, Amy Hensley and an infant son; three brothers; and two sisters.



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
