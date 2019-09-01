|
|
Mary Louise Mairet
September 24, 1927-August 16, 2019
DAVENPORT-Mary Louise Mairet, "Mom Mairet," died at age 91 on August 16, 2019 in Davenport IA. Mary was born in 1927 to parents William E. Gharrett and Edith M. (Gilbert) Gharrett in Ottumwa IA. Mary graduated high school in 1945, then met and married Earl Dean Mairet, "Mert," in 1947, also of Ottumwa, IA. They relocated to the QC area where Mert began working at Alcoa. Mary and Mert raised 5 children until his death at age 35. Mary a devoted, single parent continued raising her children ages 15 to 4. Many of her children's friends called her Mom Mairet. She worked as a clerk for several years, then as a GED Examiner for Scott Community College from which she retired. Mary's heart and door were always open. Her compassion, strength and goodwill is the legacy she left to those blessed to know her. She is a beautiful soul and lived a full life. Mary will be remembered for the joy in her smile and laughter, and the love in her heart. Mary is preceded in death by: her parents and siblings Julia Alice, Loa Agnes, Edith Wilma, Mildred Mozelle and William Robert; husband Earl D. Mairet; children Jean Marie (premie), Charles Alfred; and grandson Dylan Mairet. Mary is survived by: sibling Oma Ruth Redden; children Roger Dean, Michael Dale, Julie Anne, and Paul Edward; grandchildren Christina Kortens, Michele Concannon, Jenny Lonergan, Eric Miller, Kaitrin Marinaro and 4 great grandchildren. The family will host Mary's celebration of life on September 21, 2019 at 1:00 at the Lion's Club in Andalusia, IL. Food and beverages will be provided. RSVP to [email protected] Please come and honor her by sharing fellowship, photos, memories, or anecdotes.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 1, 2019