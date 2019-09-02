|
Mary Lu Johnson
July 20, 1927-September 1, 2019
BETTENDORF-Mary Lu Johnson, 92, a resident of Bettendorf, formerly of Davenport, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus in Davenport.
Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport. A rosary will be prayed at 4:30 p.m. with visitation following from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 5th at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. An additional visitation will be held one hour prior to mass at the Cathedral on Friday. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 7th at St. Benedict Cemetery in Decorah, Iowa.
Mary Lu (Horton) Johnson was born July 20th, 1927 in Calmar, Iowa to Dr. Vincent and Genevieve (Ryan) Horton. She graduated from Calmar High School and enlisted in the Navy Cadet Nurse Corps in 1945. She graduated nurse's training from the Mayo Clinic, St Mary's Hospital, in Rochester, Minnesota and began her career as a nurse at Decorah Hospital.
She married Kenneth J. Johnson of Decorah June 7th, 1950. They moved from Decorah to Davenport in 1963 with their four children.
In Decorah Mary Lu was president of the Decorah Newcomer's Club and The Rosary Society; board member of the Decorah Hospital Auxiliary; and member of the St. Benedict School building project.
In Davenport Mary Lu served as president of the Catholic Service Board in one of many roles over 30 years; vice president of the initial Lay Council at Sacred Heart Cathedral; member of Sacred Heart Board of Education; eucharistic minister at Sacred Heart Cathedral; AFS chairman at Assumption High School; and a 50-year member of P.E.O. Chapter FJ as well as the Lindsay Park Yacht Club where she loved to host her Bridge Club on Valhalla.
Survivors include her children, Mark (Kathleen) Johnson, Houston, Texas, Anne Johnson, St. Petersburg, Florida, and Beth (Douglas) Johnson Holod, Saint Paul, Minnesota; Grandchildren, Mark (Paige), Michael (Sara), Brittany, Anna, Monique, Daniel, Adam; and six great-granddaughters, Stella, Harper, Lindsay, Taylor, Brooke and Faith; and one great-grandson Dylan Karl; siblings, Vincent J. (Gail) Horton, Robert J. (Emily) Horton; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou (John) Masla, Karen (William), Traver, and many nieces and nephews whom she treasured so much.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Karl Horton Johnson; and sisters, Ruth (John), Anne (Norbert) Lorenz, Helen (Randall) Russett.
