|
Mary Lucille (Gatton) (Hammer) Rohr
September 28, 1947- February 8, 2020
LEON, IA-Mary Lucille (Gatton) (Hammer) Rohr passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 8, 2020 at Senior Star in Davenport, Iowa. Mary was born on January 12, 1925 in Leon, Iowa to Ralph and Mary Gatton. She had two brothers, Roger and Orville and was the middle of the three children. She grew up on a farm in the Leon area. After attending high school, she went to normal training and began teaching in a one room school house in Decatur County.
She later became a Nurse with the Air guard and received her training at Iowa Methodist in Des Moines, graduating on March 6, 1948. Her starting pay was $15.00 a month and after 3 months she received a raise, making her pay $20.00 a month for the rest of her training!
During this time period she married Charles Hammer, on September 28, 1947, at Leon Christian Church. The marriage produced two sons; Keith (Rita) Hammer of Bettendorf Iowa and Mark (Elaine) Hammer of Baxter Iowa. She helped her husband run the family farm in Baxter, and later in Russell. While living in Russell, she was also a full-time and then part-time charge nurse at the Chariton Manor, working nights for several years. Mary was divorced from Charles in 1981, and she married James Rohr on August 15, 1987. She moved with Jim to the Winterset area shortly after the wedding where she was active in her Methodist church and with her quilting group at the art center. If Mary wasn't found at home, you knew she was probably at the Arts Center in Winterset.
Her hobbies were sewing, quilting, tatting, and traveling with her family. Her fondest memories were the many trips she took with Keith and Rita, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Left to cherish those times are grandsons: Keith II (Laura), their children, Keith III, Ethan, and Andrew of Cedar Rapids; grandson Alex (Jeanne), their children, Emily, Abigail, Alex II, and Cayleigh of Bettendorf; Jeremy (Kelly) and step great grandchildren Kaytlyn, Blake and Jeremy and a step great-great-grandson Chase all of Davenport. She also had many friends that were like family to her and for her. She was very proud of all of her family's accomplishments, and enjoyed them immensely!
She was preceded in death by Jim in 2008, her parents, her brothers, Orville and Roger, and sister-in-law Rosetta (Roger). In addition to the immediate family, she is also survived by a sister-in-law, Marianne Gatton of Eldora, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Mary had deep faith and devotion, and a strong connection with her Lord. That provides comfort to all of us knowing that she is at peace, but she will still be missed by all. Services and a celebration of her life will be held on a future date.