December 10, 1936-June 28, 2019

CHARLOTTE-Mary Margaret Witt, age 82, of Charlotte, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, June 28th, 2019, in her home.

Visitation will be from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in the funeral home. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt.

A full obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com

Published in Quad-City Times from June 29 to June 30, 2019
