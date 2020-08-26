Mary "Pat" Patricia McCluskey

March 14, 1925- August 23, 2020

BETTENDORF-Mary "Pat" Patricia McCluskey, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died peacefully at home Sunday, August 23, 2020 surrounded by family.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, and a private mass will be live streamed on the Sacred Heart Cathedral website https://shcdavenport.org/ Friday, August 28, 2020 at 12:30 pm. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through the Pat McCluskey 1925 Bettendorf Fund. Stjude.org/donate or 800-805-5856. https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6713516&pg=personal&fr_id=39300

Mary Patricia Miller was born March 14, 1925 to Ira & Helen Miller in Davenport, IA. She was a young girl at the start of the Great Depression, a time which indelibly influenced her generous, kind, and humble persona. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1943 at the height of World War II and like many of the "Greatest Generation" she fulfilled her patriotic duties by supporting the Generals at the Rock Island Arsenal as a Secretary.

On June 12, 1948, Pat married the love of her life, Kenneth McCluskey, at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Before Ken's passing in September 2006, he recounted the day he met mom. He referred to it as "his last first date". The smile on his face as he described seeing her for the first time filled the room. "She was stunning with her blue suit, her infectious smile; I knew she was the one."

Pat was a devoted Catholic and loyal friend. She lived her faith by volunteering her time to the church as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister. She instilled her Catholic beliefs and principles in each of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, not by preaching the Lord's word, but by living it. She always looked forward to her monthly card games of Bridge with "the girls." She cherished her time volunteering at Mercy Hospital as one of the infamous "Pink Ladies" and loved to model the seasons newest clothes for various stores at North Park Mall. She enjoyed travel and spending time "on the Great Western Frontier" with her brothers and their families. She enjoyed the many visits she shared with her nieces and nephews. Long drives along the river, riding on the back of a snowmobile to encourage a grandchild, and of course her trips to Dairy Queen for a bag of Dilly Bars; but mostly she enjoyed life.

"Pat", "Mom", "Patsy", "Grandma", "Grandma Pat", "Aunt Pat" made an impact on the lives of each of us who were blessed to be loved by her. She was our "Matriarch," our "Rock" and our constant source of stability. She encouraged us to "follow our dreams" and to "stay true to our convictions." Whether it was a sporting event, a dance recital, a band concert, or a theater show, she was always there to support her family.

The impact she has had on our lives is immeasurable, but we take comfort in knowing her life, was "A Life Well Lived!"

We would like to thank Genesis Hospice Care, specifically Maggie, for her gentle, and compassionate care in recent days. We would also like to thank Theresa Hovey, Mom's hairdresser of 25 years, who came to the house when mom could no longer make her appointments.

Pat is survived by her children Marybeth Hovey of Bettendorf, Mindy (Kevin) Bradley of Davenport, Tom (Lisa) McCluskey of Chattanooga, TN, Bob McCluskey of Cleveland, TN, and Bill McCluskey of Hartland, WI; her 12 grandchildren and their spouses, 21 great-grandchildren, and a brother, Bill Miller of Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her husband Ken, and siblings Robert and Dorothy Miller.