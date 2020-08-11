Mary Perry

1/1
Mary Jane (Sharoian) Perry

July 28, 1931 - August 3, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NV - Mary Jane (Sharoian) Perry, 89, of Las Vegas (formerly of Bettendorf, Iowa) passed away on 8/3/2020.

She was born on July 28, 1931 in Bettendorf, Iowa to parents, Mike and Tako (Hagopian) Sharoian. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1949 and went to work at the Rock Island Arsenal, U.S. Armament Material Command and retired after 39 years. She was Senior Secretary to the Command and served seven (7) Major Generals of the Army.

She married Jasper Perry in 1963 and they raised their four (4) children in Bettendorf.

She was preceded in death by her parents and six (6) siblings, Ozzie, Debbie, John, Joe Sharoian, Alma Sharoian Geary, and Alice Sharoian Murray.

She is survived by her husband Jasper of 57 years and her four (4) children; Sheree Phillips (John), Dawn Perry, Cassandra (Paul) Dickerson, son Wade Perry, and one (1) sister, Sandy Mohr. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She also has many nieces and nephews who will miss her.

Celebration of Life to be determined at a later date



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 11, 2020.
