Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4Th Ave
Milan, IL 61264
(309) 756-5513
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4Th Ave
Milan, IL 61264
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4Th Ave
Milan, IL 61264
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Stevens


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Stevens Obituary

Mary Stevens

November 21, 1932-September 26, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Mary Stevens, 86, of Rock Island, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sept. 26, 2019 at UnityPoint Health – Trinity, Rock Island.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19th at the Wheelan-

Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Visitation is Noon until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House.

The former Mary Finnigan was born on Nov. 21, 1932 in Manchester, England, a daughter of David and Annie Schofield Finnigan. She married Ronald A. Stevens on July 2, 1955 in Manchester.

She retired from The Fashion clothing store in Rock Island in 1985. In early years she had worked as a nurse's assistant in Macomb, Ill. and Maquoketa, Iowa.

Mary was a woman full of life and she never feared to celebrate it. She was a charming and charismatic person who lit up any room she walked in with her big heart and personality. Mary was an avid sports fan who enjoyed bowling, playing bridge and dancing. Her love for her family and friends was like no other and she showed it in every way possible.

Survivors include her husband, Ron; daughters, Mary Lou (Barry) Barnes and Patty

(David) Silverman; grandchildren, Brooke (Mike) Highline, Adam (Amy) Barnes,

Dylan (Angela) Silverman and Alexandra Mary Silverman; and great grandchildren,

Jackson and Logan Highline and Parker and Penelope Barnes. She was preceded in

death by her parents and seven siblings.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Online condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now