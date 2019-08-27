|
Marylee Mizer
December 19, 1941-August 25, 2019
PRINCETON, IA-Marylee Mizer, 77, of Princeton, Iowa, died Sunday, August 25, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics, Iowa City.
Family will welcome friends at a gathering to celebrate Marylee's life on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Boll's Community Center in Princeton, Iowa, from 1:00 to 5:00pm. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, Illinois, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. A private burial will be in Jack's Cemetery in LeClaire. Memorials may be made to the family.
Marylee Cotton was born December 19, 1941, in Sleeper, Missouri, the daughter of Clifford and Leola (Brown) Cotton. She graduated from LeClaire High School in 1959 and Busselle School of Beauty in Davenport, Iowa. She married Floyd Mizer on September 14, 1963, in LeClaire.
Marylee worked as a beautician for 27 years before spending the remainder of her career at Bridge's in Princeton, Iowa as a bartender and caterer, among other roles.
She enjoyed working in her flowerbeds, reading, spending time with her grandkids and her family. She was a friend to everyone who knew her, a confidant to many, and "Mom" to all that needed one.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 56 years, Floyd; three daughters, Christine Butler of Washington, New Hampshire, DeAnn Mizer of Muscatine, Iowa, and Barbara Mizer of Davenport, Iowa; 5 grandchildren; James, Kelsi, Frannie, Christopher and Leo: 3 great grandchildren: Ava, Mikey and LuLu, 3 brothers; Robert Cotton (Peg) of Davenport, Iowa, Jerry Cotton (Polly) of LeClaire Iowa and Clifford "Gene" Cotton (Patty) of LeClaire, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Herb.
Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.