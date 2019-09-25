Home

Lahey Funeral Home
105 W Maple St
Maquoketa, IA 52060
563-652-2453
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lahey Funeral Home
105 W Maple St
Maquoketa, IA 52060
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Lahey Funeral Home
105 W Maple St
Maquoketa, IA 52060
Matt Adler


1986 - 2019
Matt Adler Obituary

Matt Adler

April 28, 1986-September 22, 2019

DAVENPORT-Matt Adler, 33, of Davenport, formerly of Maquoketa passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Davenport, Iowa.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 27, at 11:00 a.m. at Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home in Maquoketa. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. A burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery after the service.

Matthew Steven Adler was born on April 28, 1986 to Steven Adler and Mary Stebbins in Maquoketa, Iowa.

Matt loved music, sports and being with his friends and family. He enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with his daughter. He also liked to go camping at 6B's and taking his nieces and nephews on many adventures.

Those left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Mackenzie, parents; Mary (Fred) Stebbins of Hannibal, Missouri, Steve Adler of Maquoketa, sister Nichole (Nick) Martin of Lisbon, brothers; Josh (Crystal) Creger of Davenport, Marcus (Kimmy Stanard) Adler of Peoria, step-brother Brandon Stebbins, three nephews and two nieces.

Preceding him in death are his grandparents.

Memorials may be directed to the family in his honor.

Online condolences may be left for Matt's family at www.laheys.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 25, 2019
