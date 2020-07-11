1/1
Matthew Dwyer
Matthew Dwyer

NEW ORLEANS-A proud son of New Orleans, Matthew Dwyer died at the age of 49 of natural causes at his home in Algiers on June 26, 2020. Matt was born in Denver, CO, but spent his childhood in Lakeview, then several years in Iowa before returning home to study at Loyola. While at LU, Matt was President of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and gravitated to the hospitality industry. He worked at Madigan's for over a decade and founded the infamous 'Drunken Santas' holiday party. Matt then managed Monkey Hill and joined a team who made it into a popular Uptown bar.

Matt lived next door to Charlie's Steakhouse on Dryades St., and when the restaurant became available for sale in 2007, he put together an innovative and visionary plan that convinced the Petrossi family heirs to sell Charlie's to him. Known for his obsessive attention to detail and organization, Matt worked diligently to restore this New Orleans institution. Matt's efforts at Charlie's received national, regional and local acclaim, and today the restaurant remains a beloved part of the Crescent City's dining hierarchy since 1932.

Matt's gregarious personality and impish smile will remain in our hearts forever.

Matt is survived by his parents Gene Dwyer & Kathie Bryant of New Orleans and Linda & Mike Melroy of Eureka Springs, AR, his Brother Owl Dwyer & wife Heady of New Orleans along with his cherished nieces Delta and Blythe Dwyer, his step brother Sam Bryant of Bettendorf, IA and step sister Michelle Hawley of Davenport, IA and an army of friends all over the world. A private memorial ceremony was held on June 30, 2020 at Greenwood Funeral Home on Canal Boulevard. Donations can be made to Zeus' Place Animal Shelter & The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
July 10, 2020
Matt you will truly be missed but your legacy will live on in our hearts and in Uptown New Orleans. Truly one of the nicest guys I know who looks out for his friends. You are gone way too soon, but I will see you on the other side one day.
Love,
Dawn
Dawn
Friend
July 10, 2020
Our hearts are broken, and we have no words to express our grief. Matthew brought light, laughter, and love to his family, friends. May his memory always be a blessing to those who knew and loved him.
Herb and Diane Trix
Friend
