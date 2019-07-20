Matthew M. Myers January 13, 1987-July 19, 2019 DAVENPORT-Matthew M. Myers, 32, of Davenport, died peacefully, surrounded by his family on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Park View Lutheran Church in Park View. Private burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Rock Island. Visitation will be Monday, July 22nd from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Memorials may be made to Davenport Challenger League. Matt was born January 13, 1987 in Iowa City, the son of Gary and Georgene (Laurin) Myers. He was a 2006 graduate of Davenport Central High School, and received a certificate in Administrative and Office Support from Scott Community College. Matt previously volunteered for Genesis Hospitals and previously worked at Hy-Vee. He was proud to live independently and enjoyed his exercise regimen. Matt was an avid NBA and basketball fan. He enjoyed playing video games, playing baseball for the Davenport Challenger League, and going to the Circle Tap on Wednesday nights with his friends, Nate and Charlie. Matt and his mother were regular attendees at the local casino, playing bingo, with Matt having the lion's share of the luck. He was a proud recipient of a double lung transplant in 2014 and was a major inspiration to many doctors, nurses, and fellow transplant recipients. Matt loved spending time with his niece and nephews, running errands, and spending quality time with his parents. Matt enjoyed his spiritual life at Park View Lutheran Church. Those left to honor his memory include his mother, Georgene Myers of Davenport; father, Gary (Debra Ricklefs) Myers of Davenport; siblings, Joe Wehr and his wife, Michele of Blue Grass, and Jamie Myers, and her husband, Marc Padilla of Rock Island; nephews, Alexander and Bryce Padilla, and Colin Wehr; niece, Cora Wehr; grandfather, Vernon (Rita) Laurin; aunts, Corky, Annette, Jeanette, Sue, and Kerry; uncle, Gary; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Ruth Laurin; and paternal grandparents, Walter and Ellen Myers. Matt's family would like to thank the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for the amazing care given to him throughout his life. Online condolences may be made to Matt's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.