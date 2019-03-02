Maureen F. Gentry

December 3, 1941-March 1, 2019

BETTENDORF - Memorial Services and Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Maureen F. Gentry, 77, of Bettendorf, IA, and formerly of Irvine CA, will be 10:30am on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 4097 – 18th St, Bettendorf. Inurnment will be in Holy Family Cemetery, Davenport, IA. Memorials may be made to St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House or St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Irvine, CA.

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, is assisting with her arrangements.

Mrs. Gentry passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Maureen Frances Powers was born December 3, 1941 in Davenport, a daughter of John and Frances (Steiner) Powers. She was united in marriage to Gerald Gentry on October 27, 1962 in Davenport and he preceded her in death in 2001.

Maureen enjoyed helping others and was a registered nurse for several places over her long career, including ALCOA, McDonnell Douglas, and Genesis Continuing Care. She also enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and was an avid card player. She especially enjoyed playing "Hand and Foot" and euchre.

Survivors include her sons Rich (Lisa) Gentry, Bettendorf, and Andy (Leslie) Gentry, Chandler, AZ; grandchildren Nicholas Gentry, Joe, Katie, and Kellie Hedrick; great granddaughter Brielle; sister Marguerite (Dana) Hunt, Peoria, AZ; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband Gerald, she was preceded in death by her parents, sister Joanne Higgins, and brother John Powers.

