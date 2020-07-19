Maureen Fae Dopler
July 21, 1930-July 16, 2020
DAVENPORT-Maureen Fae Dopler, 89, of Davenport, Iowa passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Runge Mortuary with a visitation being held one hour prior to the service time. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Newcomb Presbyterian Church. Online condolences can be made at www.RungeMortuary.com.
Maureen was born on July 21, 1930 in Davenport the daughter of Chester and Opal (Miller) Parks. She met Johnnie Dopler while she was singing in a big band and he couldn't resist but ask her to dance. They were married in 1950 and they spent 45 wonderful years together. He preceded her in death in 1995. Maureen was a member of Newcomb Presbyterian Church and the Red Hats. She loved taking care of her kids and grandchildren and especially loved birthday parties and receiving birthday cards. She loved to travel and going to watch plays in Wisconsin.
Maureen is survived by her 6 children; Kim (Cindy) Dopler, Kurt (Nancy) Dopler, Kris (Olga) Dopler, Kip (Lynette) Dopler, Kent (Ro) Dopler and Karla (Dan) Marti, 13 grandchildren; Jeremy, Jessica, Josie, Janelle, Jacob, Sean, Derik, Kyle, Drake, Jada, Ellen, Johnnie and Rachel, 9 great grandchildren and one brother Gale (Judy) Parks.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, husband, 2 granddaughters and a daughter-in-law.