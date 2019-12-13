|
Maureen "Mo" Sullivan
January 30, 1951-December 10, 2019
COALVALLEY-Maureen "Mo" Sullivan, 68, of Coal Valley, IL, was born January 30, 1951 and passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, IA.
Interment will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery, Davenport, IA.
Mo was a devoted and loving mother to her son, Derek. She especially enjoyed cheering him on during his many soccer and football games. Over the years, Mo provided a loving and caring home for many stray and rescue dogs. She retired from Holland Motor in 2015 after a life-long career in the trucking industry. She was a member of the Teamster Local 371.
Mo always had a bright smile for her family and friends who were very important to her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Margaret Eilers and her son, Derek. Those left to honor her memory are her brother, Steve Eilers, nieces Karissa, Kelsey & Kaitlyn, nephew, Jake as well as many friends. Shannon Bambauer and family had a special place in Maureen's heart.
Maureen would like to thank Dr. Varun Monga, Medical Oncologist, and team for the exceptional care received during the past years.
Memorials in her name may be made to the QC Animal Welfare Center, 742, 2nd Avenue, Milan, IL, 61264; , 750 Hawkins Drive, Iowa City, IA, 52246 or Genesis Hospice, 2546 Tech Drive, Bettendorf, IA, 52722.
