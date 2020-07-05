Max Arthur Thompson

November 4, 1932-June 28, 2020

DAVENPORT-Max Arthur Thompson, 87, formerly of Davenport, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. He was born November 4, 1932 to Arthur and Lucile Thompson in Mound Valley, Kansas. While growing up on their farm, Max attended a one-room grade school and Labette County High School. He was very conscientious about his work, especially in taking care of farm animals. At an early age, he became interested in construction and home repairs. He later built houses, had an electrician's license, and did plumbing for entire homes. He enjoyed maintaining and remodeling his own home and would eventually help his sons with theirs.

After graduating high school, he enrolled at the University of Kansas, where he earned a bachelor's degree in journalism. He was then called into the Army, serving two years during the Korean War era. After leaving the Army, he returned to KU and earned a bachelor's degree in education. In the fall of 1956, he began his career as a high school history teacher in Bonner Springs, Kansas. While attending summer school, he earned a master's degree in history.

On June 13, 1961, he married Marjorie Jane Marth, an elementary school teacher from McKeesport, Pennsylvania. While living in Bonner Springs, they had two sons, Alan and Gary. Max held leadership positions at his church, was president of a county teachers association, and was twice elected to the Bonner Springs city council.

In 1967, the family moved to Davenport, Iowa, where Max and Marjorie lived for 27 years. Max taught at Central High School and North High School. In 1994, after Max and Marjorie had both retired from teaching, they moved to Des Moines. A lifelong Methodist, Max was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Urbandale, where he was a teacher for the Pullman adult Sunday school class. He was also a member of the Des Moines Sertoma Club. Max was a big sports fan, rooting for KU, the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears.

Max is survived by his wife, Marjorie Thompson of Des Moines; his sons: Alan Thompson (Beth) of Oak Park, Illinois, and Gary Thompson (Kris) of Urbandale; his grandchildren: John Thompson of Des Moines, Bethany Uriostegui (Joseph Saltarelli) of Chicago, Cody Uriostegui of Oak Park, Grace Haney of Des Moines, and Emma Haney of Urbandale. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Alberta, and a brother, Albert.

A private funeral service has been held, including burial with military honors.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store