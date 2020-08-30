1/1
Maxine C. Atkins
1927 - 2020
Maxine C Atkins

June 2, 1927-August 28, 2020

GENESEO-Maxine C Atkins, formerly of Geneseo, IL passed away Friday August 28, 2020 at Manor Care Moline, IL after a 15 year battle with Alzheimer's disease. Cremation has been performed per her wishes and a private celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.Rungemortuary.com. Memorials can be made to the Illinois Great Rivers Preachers Aid Society.

Maxine was born June 2, 1927 in Glen Ferris, West Virginia to Roland and Ethel (Stillwell) Birckhead. She attended Duke University, where she received a Masters degree in Christian Education and met her soon to be husband, John P. Atkins. They were married on September 5, 1952 in Glen Ferris. She has now joined John, who preceded her in death in 2002.

Maxine was a devout follower of Jesus Christ, and a devoted pastor's wife, performing whatever duties were needed at home and at church. Among the many things she did were singing in the choir, playing piano, cooking meals, and teaching many Sunday school classes, both for children and adults. She had many cherished memories of serving with the Quad Cities Emmaus Community. She cared deeply about her family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory include a son and daughter in law, Mike and Tese Atkins, Hampton IL; granddaughters, Lauren (Nick) Stottler, Hampton IL, and Amy (Blake) Boe, Colona IL; and three great-grandsons: Jonathan, Chris, and Dominic.

The family would like to thank Heartland Health Care in Moline for their many years of taking care of Maxine as she struggled with Alzheimer's disease.



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
