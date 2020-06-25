Steven J. Davis, 61, of Clinton died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at MercyOne - Clinton. Arrangements: Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory, Clinton, Iowa.

Maxine M. Felt, 97, of Wilton, formerly of DeWitt, died on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.

Rafael V. Gonzalez, 92, East Moline, died on Monday, June 22, 2020 at his home. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

Clinton R. Taylor, 64, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Sheryl Taylor, age 60, formerly of Savanna, IL, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, WI. Arrangements: Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.