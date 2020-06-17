Maynard R. Malmen

November 20, 1924-June 13, 2020

ORION-Maynard R. Malmen, 95, of Orion, passed away, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Illini Restorative Care.

A drive-by the Maynard Farm will be Friday, June 19, 2020 at 5:30 pm meeting at Orion High School parking lot. Private Family Services will be held. Burial will be at Western Township Cemetery in Orion. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion, IL. Esterdahl Mortuary Orion is assisting the family.

Maynard was born on November 20, 1924 in Orion, the son of Raymond and Decil (Love) Malmen. He married Shirley Anderson on October 10, 1942, in Kahoka, MO. Maynard enjoyed the love of farming and began on his family's farm at the age of 14 and continued farming for 76 years. He also belonged to the Farm Bureau and Pork Producers. He was very active in his community serving on the Board of Directors at the State Bank of Orion for many years. He was on the Western Township Cemetery board and was a 4-H Leader. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where he also served on the church council. He loved watching horse and dog races. Maynard enjoyed bowling and baseball, he bowled a 300 game, and played baseball for the Swedes ball team of Andover, IL. He loved watching baseball games especially his favorite team the St. Louis, Cardinals. Maynard enjoyed his family and his many friends. He was a loving man with an infectious smile.

Survivors include his daughters, Doris Weber, Joanne (Kent) Taube, and Lorraine (Steve) Mullen, siblings, Arlene Martin, Orion, Richard (Sara) Malmen, Santa Maria, California, and Gary (Linda) Malmen, Boise, Idaho; grandchildren, Lisa Johnston, Connie Weber, Julie (Tom) Seabloom, Jodi (Jeff) Byrd, Shane Taube, Brooke (Josh) Bainbridge, Stephen (Penny) Mullen, and Lon Maynard (Amanda) Mullen; 14 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, his parents, son-in-law, Stanley L. Weber, brother-in-law, Albert L. Martin and a nephew, Richard L. Martin.

The Funeral Service will be live streamed at 1 p.m. on esterdahl.com.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

