Maynard R. Malmen
1924 - 2020
ORION-Maynard R. Malmen, 95, of Orion, passed away, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Illini Restorative Care.

A drive-by the Maynard Farm will be Friday, June 19, 2020 at 5:30 pm meeting at Orion High School parking lot. Private Family Services will be held. Burial will be at Western Township Cemetery in Orion. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion, IL. Esterdahl Mortuary Orion is assisting the family.

Maynard was born on November 20, 1924 in Orion, the son of Raymond and Decil (Love) Malmen. He married Shirley Anderson on October 10, 1942, in Kahoka, MO. Maynard enjoyed the love of farming and began on his family's farm at the age of 14 and continued farming for 76 years. He also belonged to the Farm Bureau and Pork Producers. He was very active in his community serving on the Board of Directors at the State Bank of Orion for many years. He was on the Western Township Cemetery board and was a 4-H Leader. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where he also served on the church council. He loved watching horse and dog races. Maynard enjoyed bowling and baseball, he bowled a 300 game, and played baseball for the Swedes ball team of Andover, IL. He loved watching baseball games especially his favorite team the St. Louis, Cardinals. Maynard enjoyed his family and his many friends. He was a loving man with an infectious smile.

Survivors include his daughters, Doris Weber, Joanne (Kent) Taube, and Lorraine (Steve) Mullen, siblings, Arlene Martin, Orion, Richard (Sara) Malmen, Santa Maria, California, and Gary (Linda) Malmen, Boise, Idaho; grandchildren, Lisa Johnston, Connie Weber, Julie (Tom) Seabloom, Jodi (Jeff) Byrd, Shane Taube, Brooke (Josh) Bainbridge, Stephen (Penny) Mullen, and Lon Maynard (Amanda) Mullen; 14 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, his parents, son-in-law, Stanley L. Weber, brother-in-law, Albert L. Martin and a nephew, Richard L. Martin.

The Funeral Service will be live streamed at 1 p.m. on esterdahl.com.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Service
05:30 PM
meeting at Orion High School parking lot
Funeral services provided by
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 736-7100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
June 16, 2020
Maynard was always happy & joyful & cared deeply about others. I am grateful for the friendship he had with my mom & dad- Richard & Donna Boens. They were good for each other! We lost a good & special man!
Lance & Dorrie Love
Friend
June 15, 2020
We were so saddened to hear of Maynards passing. What a special man he was, with his ever present smile and love of life. It makes me sad, yet smile, now to think of him. Sending prayers to his beautiful family. RIP dear Maynard.
Doug & Lynn Ihlefeld
Friend
June 15, 2020
We are sorry to learn of Maynard's death. We will always remember him as friendly and out-going. We certainly had good times when we subbed in card club. Dave still remembers when he worked for him when he first got out of high school. God bless you all as we are thinking of you.
Dave and Judy Anderson
June 15, 2020
So very sorry about Maynards passing. We are sure he will be missed by many. He was such a pleasant and loving man and a joy to be around. Live to you all during this very difficult time.
Lanette and Jim Carlson
Friend
June 14, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. God Bless
Juanita Nelson Farrell
June 14, 2020
Maynard had a love for life and family. Will be missed by so many lives he had touched over the years. Rest in peace my friend.
Cindy Floyd
Friend
June 14, 2020
Maynard was one of the greatest guys i have known. His great sense of humor and contagious laugh will be remembered by many.
Ron
Friend
