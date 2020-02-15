|
|
Melba Ruth Neff Peterson
March 11, 1920-February 10, 2020
WICHITA, KS-Melba Ruth Neff Peterson died Monday February 10, 2020 in Wichita, KS; where she had resided with her daughter and son-in-law. A visitation will be held Sunday, February 16 from 4–6 pm at The Runge Mortuary, and services will be Monday, February 17 at 10am, at The Runge Mortuary. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Melba was born March 11, 1920 to the late Martin and Inez (McFarland) Neff in Calamus, Iowa. She graduated from Calamus High School in 1937 and from Davenport Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1941. She married Harold M. Peterson of Davenport on February 14, 1942, and they celebrated 63 years of marriage before he passed away in 2005. She worked in nursing for many years and retired from the former Pine Knoll Health Care Facility in 1982. In retirement she enjoyed knitting, visiting her six grandsons and their families. She also was a volunteer with Meal Service of Scott County, delivering meals for over 20 years.
Melba is survived by her daughter Leann Barth (Ron) of Wichita, KS; grandsons, Matthew (Amy), Tim, Joe (Christi), and Phil (Bridget) Carpenter all of Fort Worth, Texas area, and Brad (Wendy) and Derek (Joy) Barth of Kansas City, son-in-law Bill Rivers of Texas. In addition, she has 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold and daughter, Diann Carpenter Rivers, sisters Eileen Brandt, Mildred Martin, brother Kenneth Neff.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grandview Baptist Church or Meal Service of Scott County.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 15, 2020