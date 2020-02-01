|
|
Melody E. Ibrahim
October 30, 1963-January 30, 2020
DAVENPORT-Melody E. Ibrahim, 56, of Davenport, passed away Thursday January 30, 2020 at Genesis East Medical Center in Davenport.
Funeral services will be 11AM Monday February 3, 2020 at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in East Moline. A visitation will be held Sunday from 2-4PM at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., in East Moline where memorials may be made to the family. Interment is at Blue Grass Cemetery following services at the church.
Melody was born October 30, 1963 in Galesburg, a daughter of Franklin and Velma Mead.
She enjoyed listening to gospel music and the Bee Gees. She also enjoyed watching tv shows, singing and reading her Bible. She was known for her random sense of humor, and for being very social with everyone she met. Melody was one of a kind.
She was a member of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker Mission in Davenport.
Those left to honor her memory include: her companion for over 30 years, Willie Ibrahim of Davenport; daughter, Antoinette Ibrahim (Jason Campbell) of DeWitt; 3 grandchildren, Harper, Lauren, and Elias; and a brother, Jay Franklin Mead of WI.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Condolences may be left online at www.vanhoe.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 1, 2020