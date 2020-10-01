Melvin L. Dirksen

January 19, 1923-September 29, 2020

LECLAIRE,IA-Melvin L. Dirksen, 97, a resident of rural LeClaire, Iowa died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at home.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 6400 Crow Creek Rd. in Bettendorf, Iowa where Mel was a founding pastor. The family will greet friends from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ethnos 360 (formerly known as New Tribes Missions) or Pleasant View Baptist Church. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.

He was born in Lennox, South Dakota on January 19, 1923, the son of Henry and Fannie (Mundhenke) Dirksen. On August 8, 1946, he was united in marriage to Betty Jean Ellsworth in Bettendorf. She preceded him in death on April 19, 2014.

During World War II, he served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1946.

Mel retired in 1985 as an Engine Lathe Specialist at the Caterpillar Tractor Company of Mt. Joy, Iowa. In earlier years, he worked for Minneapolis-Moline, Farmall and Alcoa.

He and Betty were devoted members of New Tribes Missions and served as missionaries in Brazil for ten years.

Those left to honor his memory include his children, Dan (Carol) Dirksen of Bettendorf, Donna Franey of Green City, Missouri, Dawn (Steve) Hamilton of LeClaire, and Dick (Janet) Dirksen of Wyoming, Michigan; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Henry, Jerry and Elmer; and his son-in-law, Lester Franey.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by viewing his obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.