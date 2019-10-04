Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mercedes A. "Merc" Beert

Mercedes A. "Merc" Beert Obituary

Mercedes A. "Merc" Beert

November 20, 1928-October 2, 2019

DAVENPORT-Mercedes A. "Merc" Beert passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Jersey Ridge Place, Davenport. Per her wish cremation has been accorded.

A celebration of her life will be 10am - Noon on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery, Long Grove, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to U.S. Custom Harvesters Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 148, Turon, Kansas 67583.

Mercedes Agnes Pederson was born November 20, 1928 in Nolan, North Dakota a daughter of Peter G. and Clara M. (Bender) Pederson.

Her younger years were spent in Nolan before her family moved to Milan, IL. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School and graduated from Rock Island High School in 1946.

Mercedes and Camiel J. Beert were married on June 24, 1947. They lived in Rock Island until moving to Bettendorf and lived there for 42 years before moving to Davenport.

She worked at Case International Harvester for 33 years as a secretary for the Engineering Department. Mercedes alongside her husband Cam, made friendships wherever they traveled and built lasting relationships. Cam and Mercedes are both lifetime members of the U.S. and Canadian Custom Harvester Association and are both in their respective Hall of Fames, honoring their commitment and dedication to the associations. Mercedes and Cam worked Farm Shows around the United States, Mercedes in the booth and Cam on the combines in the fields doing demonstrations.

She will be missed by special friends Larry and Piper Stone, Taylor Ridge, IL, John and Sandy Ortega, Bettendorf, Kathy Johnson, Bettendorf and Jane Stiegman, Davenport.

She was preceded in death by her husband Camiel, parents, sisters Ellen Hammerlinck and Betty Ehlers. May they rest in peace.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
