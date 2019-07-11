Home

Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 764-1144
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe
701 12th Street
Moline, IL
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe
701 12th Street
Moline, IL
Merline M. Hamm


1927 - 2019
Merline M. Hamm Obituary

Merline M. Hamm

November 20, 1927-July 10, 2019

MOLINE-Merline M. Hamm, 91, of Moline, Illinois, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Rosewood Care Center, Moline, surrounded by her family.

Services are 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery on Arsenal Island. Visitation is one hour before the services. Friends are invited to join the family at a funeral luncheon at CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe following the burial.

Merline Mae Plank was born November 20, 1927, in Peoria, Illinois, to William and Eva (Updyke) Plank. She married Robert Charles Hamm on July 3, 1948, in Moline. He died April 22, 1998. She was an avid reader.

Merline is survived by three children, David Hamm of Edina, Minnesota, Dennis Hamm of Moline, and Janis Rhoads and her husband Greg of New Windsor, Illinois; four grandchildren and spouses and partners, Jason and Terre Rhoads, Fawne Perkins and Mike Compton, Bradley Rhoads and Shawna DeBlieck, and Kyle and Jessie Rhoads; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Merline's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from July 11 to July 12, 2019
