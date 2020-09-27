1/1
Merlyn E. Thompson
1939 - 2020
Merlyn E. Thompson

July 30, 1939 - September 24, 2020

DAVENPORT - Merlyn E. Thompson, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away in his home Thursday, September 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Due to Covid-19, a short visitation from 10:00-10:30 a.m. will be held on Tuesday, September 29, at the Runge Mortuary. A private burial will be held thereafter. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Merlyn was born July 30, 1939, in Clinton, Iowa, to Mr. & Mrs. Sam and Laverna Thompson. He graduated from Calamus High School in 1957 and enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving in Armed Forces Radio and radar repair, maintaining America's defenses during the Cold War. In 1960, he met and married Patricia A. Dahlgaard and had three children including Ed, Brian, and Jeff. After their divorce in 1981, he then met and married Patricia L. Otto, to whom he was married for the remainder of his life.

Merlyn was a union electrician for more than 30 years, retiring from Kohler Electric of Davenport. He was admired and respected for his skills as a tradesman and an estimator. Merlyn was quick to make friends and has been known to offer a kindly teasing to his nieces and nephews. He coached Little League baseball, including a team with all three of his boys. He was proud of his service in the USAF and a passionate fan of NASCAR.

He will be greatly missed by those knew and loved him.

Merlyn is survived by his wife, Patricia L.; sons, Ed (Amy) and Brian; step-daughter, Debbie; step-sons, Chris and Craig; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna Lacey and Carol (Roger) Heilig; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Sam; mother, Laverna; brother, Roland; sister, Myrna; and his son, Jeff.



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
