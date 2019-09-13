Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Mia Sue Hoffman

Mia Sue Hoffman Obituary

Mia Sue Hoffman

September 3, 2019

Mia Sue Hoffman, 50 died on September 3rd, 2019 at her home peacefully. Memorial services will be held on Friday September 13th 2019 at 11:30AM in the Runge Chapel. The family will receive guests starting at 10:AM. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

She was born in Davenport, IA to Phyllis and Philip Hoffman. Mia received her Bachelors in Marketing and Advertising from UNLV. Following her degree, she accomplished the corporate ladder as director of marking at The Stations Casino, Boyd Gaming and The Blue Man Group.

Mia adored her niece Natalie and her Nephew Jacob. Mia always had many friends and had a passion for travelling, although Mia was most content at home with her dog Chief.

Those left to honor her memory are her parents; sister Neva (Nick) Sabel, Niece; Natalie Sabel, Nephew; Jacob Sabel, Aunts and Uncles; Lloyd (Vic) Santee, Jim Fedrick, Marg Santee, Kay Santee, Alice Welsh, Ellie Hoffman, Marjorie Heinze, Cousins; Rich (Robyn) Santee, Gina Santee-Pewe and Grant Pewe, Michele (Dan) Feldpausch, Johnny (Brenda) Santee, Wendy (Tim) Dunn, Jeff Santee, Daniel Santee, Matt (Missy) Santee, Mike (Ann) Santee, Jamey Santee, Sheri Santee, Lisa Lowrie and many second cousins. She also leaves behind her very special friend and dog, Chief.

Those who proceeded her in death are her Grandparents; Grandma and Grandpa Santee, Harold Hoffman and Mary Ellen Johnston, Loving Uncles; Jerry, Gene and John Santee, Aunt; Fran Fedrick, and Cousin; Molly Santee.

In lieu of flowers please give to the National Crohns Foundation in Mia's honor.

Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 13, 2019
