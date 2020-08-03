Miatta Puentes

Miatta Musuleng Fahnbulleh Puentes

October 18, 1957 - August 2, 2020

ROCK ISLAND - Miatta Musuleng Fahnbulleh Puentes, 62, of Rock Island, Ill., passed away Sunday August 2, 2020 at University of Iowa Medical Center, Iowa City.

In accordance with her family's wishes, no services are planned at this time. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Miatta was born October 18, 1957 in Robertsport, Grand Cape Mount County in the Republic of Liberia, Africa, a daughter of Konah Amadu Fahnbulleh and Baindu Kiandueh Fahnbulleh. She married James P. Puentes on October 24, 1978 in Monrovia, Republic of Liberia.

She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Her favorite times were with those spent with family whom she loved dearly. She was a great cook, and insisted on feeding everyone who came to her home. Miatta had a giving heart. At least once a year, she would purchase a lamb and give the meat away to food banks and perfect strangers.

Surviving are her husband, James, of Rock Island; son, Jason (Andrea) Puentes, Tempe, Ariz.; daughter, Baindu Fahnbulleh, Republic of Liberia; grandchildren, Naomi, Jason II, and Laekyn Puentes; one brother, Edwin; and one sister, Fatu; and several nieces, nephews, and other family.

Miatta was preceded in death by her parents; and twelve brothers and sisters.

