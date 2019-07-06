Michael B. Rodriguez Sr.

March 21, 1932-July 2, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral services to celebrate the life of Michael B. Rodriguez, Sr., 87 of Davenport, will be 4p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Private family burial will take place in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be from 2 until 4p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family or Scott County Family YMCA.

Mr. Rodriguez died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. Mary's Healthcare, Davenport surrounded by his loving family.

Michael Ben Rodriguez was born on March 21, 1932 in Bettendorf, a son of Antonio and Mariana (Saldivar) Rodriguez. He served in the Army National Guard from 1950 until 1953. Michael married Alberta D. (Garcia) on September 16, 1950 in Muscatine. He later married Bonnie (Grove) Mockbee in August 1998.

Michael worked for over 30 years at Sivyer Steel, retiring in 1987. He was a member of the United Steel Workers Local 105.

Mike had a passion for playing golf and in his younger years, bowling. He also enjoyed going to the Downtown Y.M.C.A. and socializing with the many friends he made there over the years. Most importantly, he enjoyed his large family.

Survivors include his children: Monica Aguirre, Martha (Gary) Adams, Becky Stender, Linda (Tony) Cawiezell, Ray Rodriguez, Laura (Terry, Sr.) Holst, Martin Rodriguez, Angela (Sean) Finch, all of davenport, and Renee (Phil) Seline, Bettendorf; and siblings, Marian, Bob, Loretta, and Joe. Mike was blessed with thirty-three grandchildren, forty-one great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews..

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; sons: Anthony Rodriguez, Sr., and Michael Rodriguez, Jr., a son-in-law, Randy Stender, a grandson, two-great-grandsons, his parents, two sisters and six brothers. May they rest in peace.

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Michael's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .