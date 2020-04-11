|
Michael Bixby
March 19, 1959-March 5, 2020
DAVENPORT-Michael Bixby passed away in his home after a four year battle with cancer. He passed away peacefully in his sleep. He was proceeded in death by all of his Grandparents. and his Father Russell Bixby, his Mother Lois Bixby. he is survived by His Wife Glenda Bixby, his children Amanda Simpson (Michael Dugan), His son Michael Bixby Jr. ( Becky Slawson) his step children Edward Jackson (Jennifer), Chrystal Turner, and Nichole Jackson. His siblings Ron Bixby, Cheryl Bixby, and Jeff,Bixby(Melissa). His beloved Grandchildren Dalton, Zane, Taylor, Xavier, Austin, Emily, Sebastian, Alex, Autumn, Savannah T., Savannah D., Annabell , Kennedy, Leland, Addisyn,and Harper. His Nephew Andrew Daniels and his niece Elizabeth Bixby. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 11, 2020