Michael C. Milkovich

April 5, 1943-February 18, 2019

DAVENPORT-Michael C. Milkovich, 75, a resident of Davenport, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at his home. Funeral services to celebrate his life will 5:30 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2018 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. The family will greet friends Friday from 4:00 until the service time.

Michael Charles Milkovich was born April 5, 1943 in Colorado Springs, Colorado the son of Mike and Catherine (Von Schrader) Milkovich. He attended Palmer Junior College studying business. He served our country in U.S. Army primarily stationed in Texas. Michael had a 32-year career with the United States Postal Service retiring in 2005.

Michael had a passion for sports especially baseball/softball and basketball, he enjoyed playing as well as coaching. He had coached baseball and basketball throughout the city. He passed his passion on to his grandsons, he would travel to watch them play as often as possible and took them to the River Bandits whenever they were in town. Later in life he played golf and was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Kristin and Douglas Kohler; grandsons Hudson and Gavin, of St. Louis, MO; siblings: Steve Milkovich and Mary (Bob) Kurtz, all of Bettendorf; niece, Gina (Randy) Rafael and their children Mike and Mia of La Mirada, CA; and nephew, Mick Kurtz and his children Brianna and Dominick of Bettendorf; and his best friend and fishing buddy Richard Matthews of Centerville, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

