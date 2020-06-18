Michael Dennis Tovrea

August 5, 1961-June 13, 2020

DAVENPORT-Michael Dennis Tovrea, 58, of Davenport, passed away, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Genesis East Medical Center.

Per his wishes cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration to honor his life will be announced. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries is assisting the family with arrangements.

Michael was born August 5, 1961 in Davenport, son of Robert and Delores (Conklin) Tovrea. He was an avid collector of old coins, skeleton keys and loved taking care of Judy's yard.

Survivors include, siblings Penny Fisher, Robby (Pamela) Tovrea, and Linda Overstreet.

He was preceded in death by his father, sister, Christine and girlfriend Sandy.