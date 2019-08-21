Home

Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
(309) 786-5421
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
Michael Dione McGee


1973 - 2019
Michael Dione McGee Obituary

Michael Dione McGee

August 20, 1973-August 18, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Michael Dione McGee, 45, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at UnityPoint Health – Trinity, Rock Island. Funeral services for Michael will be 11:00 a.m. Friday at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Michael was born August 20, 1973 in Rock Island, a son of Linda Moore and Robert Taylor. Michael attended Grant Elementary, Edison Junior High and he graduated from Rock Island High School in 1991. Michael ran track and played baseball for Esquire Lodge at Douglas Park in his younger years. He was known for hitting 15 home runs in a single season. Michael loved ESPN Sportscenter and was famous for his rap style and lyrical content. He cherished all of the time he spent with his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Linda Moore; father, Robert (Robin) Taylor; children, Michael McGee II, Jaylinn McGee, Alexis Belshaw and Dillonte Whitfield; step children, Nathaniel Johnson, Sakina Ray and Tris Cotton; siblings, Denise (Marquis) Burk, Jeffrey Moore, Raychar Overton, Robert Taylor, Radelle Taylor, Reese Taylor, Lee Taylor, Robrina Taylor, Rhea Taylor, Vanessa Bloomer and Nicole Taylor; significant other, Tiffany Nicole Hickman; best friend, Aaron "Wild Folks" Henderson and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Michael was preceded in death by his step father, Dennis C. Moore; grandparents, William B. and Rebie McGee; Katherine and Hardman Williams and Viola and Shorty Jenkins.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com

Published in Quad-City Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
