Michael Dykema


1958 - 2020
Michael Dykema Obituary

May 28, 1958-January 22, 2020

PUYALLUP, WA-Michael Dykema, 61 of Puyallup, Washington, formerly of Bettendorf, passed away unexpectedly, January 22, 2020 at his home. Private services were held in Puyallup.

Mike was born May 28, 1958 in Clinton, Iowa to Elmont and Alida (Eamer) Dykema. He graduated in 1976 from Bettendorf High School where he excelled as a wrestler. Mike served his country in the U.S. Army and later moved to Washington state in the early 1980's where he was self-employed in the construction industry. There he met Linda Hoffman, together they had one son, Trevor.

Those left to honor his memory include, his son Trevor Dykema, Puyallup, grandchildren Jax, Bentley and River Rose, mother, Alida Starcevich, Naples, FL, a sister Monty (Mark) Yegge, Naples, FL, brothers, Jeff (Jodi) Dykema, Naples, FL, John (Cindy) Dykema, Bettendorf, Kevin (Pam) Dykema, Port St. Lucie, FL, and Charles (Marlina) Dykema, Prosperity, SC, other survivors include, Linda Hoffman, Puyallup.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 2, 2020
