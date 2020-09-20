Michael Eugene Krajnovich

August 6, 1946-August 25, 2020

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL-Michael Eugene Krajnovich 74, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, formerly of Clinton, Iowa, passed away August 25, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

Michael leaves behind his wife, Jacqueline Layne, daughters: Lisa (Nick) Snedeker of Stuart, FL, Tammy (Frank) Jackson of Clinton, IA, sons: Robert (Leanne) Farrell of St. Paul, MN, Jeremy (Jennifer) Farrell of Okeechobee, FL, 5 grandchildren, a great-granddaughter, brothers: Robert (Wendy) Krajnovich, Barry (Dee) Krajnovich,

sisters: Diana (James) Mussmann, Betty "Sis" Krajnovich. The family also wishes to mention close friends David and Jo Trewin and Norma Suozzo. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Chancy Lutheran Church, Clinton, IA at 3:00PM. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. The family requests any donations be made to the Alzheimer's Society in your community.