1/1
Michael Eugene Krajnovich
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael Eugene Krajnovich

August 6, 1946-August 25, 2020

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL-Michael Eugene Krajnovich 74, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, formerly of Clinton, Iowa, passed away August 25, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

Michael leaves behind his wife, Jacqueline Layne, daughters: Lisa (Nick) Snedeker of Stuart, FL, Tammy (Frank) Jackson of Clinton, IA, sons: Robert (Leanne) Farrell of St. Paul, MN, Jeremy (Jennifer) Farrell of Okeechobee, FL, 5 grandchildren, a great-granddaughter, brothers: Robert (Wendy) Krajnovich, Barry (Dee) Krajnovich,

sisters: Diana (James) Mussmann, Betty "Sis" Krajnovich. The family also wishes to mention close friends David and Jo Trewin and Norma Suozzo. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Chancy Lutheran Church, Clinton, IA at 3:00PM. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. The family requests any donations be made to the Alzheimer's Society in your community.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
02:00 PM
Chancy Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Chancy Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved