1/1
Michael Hinrichs
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael Gene Hinrichs

May 26, 1946-September 21, 2020

DeWitt-Michael Gene Hinrichs, 74, died Monday morning, September 21, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Born May 26, 1946, in Clinton to Harold and Marjorie (Hebdon) Hinrichs he married Eleanor Johannsen. She survives in addition to son, Christopher (Dawn); sister, Diane (Bob); sister-in-law, Barbara (Bill); nephews and nieces, Jeff (Erin), Greg (Danna), Sarah (Jay), Jay (Heidi), Jena (Nick) and Jared (Lea Ann); great-nieces and nephews, Hannah, Emma, Lucas, Robbie, Dylan, Hunter, Henry, Brady and Brynlee.

A private service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.

A complete obituary is at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Service
11:00 AM
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
(563) 659-5241
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved