Michael Gene Hinrichs

May 26, 1946-September 21, 2020

DeWitt-Michael Gene Hinrichs, 74, died Monday morning, September 21, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Born May 26, 1946, in Clinton to Harold and Marjorie (Hebdon) Hinrichs he married Eleanor Johannsen. She survives in addition to son, Christopher (Dawn); sister, Diane (Bob); sister-in-law, Barbara (Bill); nephews and nieces, Jeff (Erin), Greg (Danna), Sarah (Jay), Jay (Heidi), Jena (Nick) and Jared (Lea Ann); great-nieces and nephews, Hannah, Emma, Lucas, Robbie, Dylan, Hunter, Henry, Brady and Brynlee.

A private service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.

A complete obituary is at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.