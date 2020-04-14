Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Michael J. Gallagher

Michael J. Gallagher

April 12, 2020

DAVENPORT-Michael J. Gallagher, 80 of Davenport, passed away April 12, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice in Bettendorf.

In adherence to the CDC Covid-19 virus guidelines, a private service will be held at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home. A Virtual Celebration of Life will be 1:30pm, Wednesday, April 15th by going to Mike's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com and clicking on the live stream link. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Alphonsus Church.

He is survived by his wife Dottie, two children, Jill (Craig) Krummen and Mark (Tracy) Gallagher, six grandchildren, View full obituary in Sunday's paper.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 14, 2020
