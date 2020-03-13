|
Michael J. Jackson
February 19, 1933-March 11, 2020
DAVENPORT-Michael J. Jackson, 87, of Davenport passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Unity Point Trinity, Rock Island.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be directed to the Lymphoma Society.
Michael was born February 19, 1933 in Beckenham, England, the son of Frederick J. and Ruth (Dixon) Jackson. In 1926 he immigrated to the United States and settled with his parents in Plainfield, New Jersey. His father worked as a commodities broker and his mother stayed at home.
Mike graduated from Plainfield High School in 1951, and continued his education at Lehigh University earning his Bachelor's degree in Metallurgy. In 1956, he married his high school sweetheart, Bernadette Elert. Their marriage was blessed with five children. Mike worked for Alcoa in Garwood, New Jersey prior to being drafted into the Army. He served his country until 1958 in Germany during WW II. Following his honorable discharge, he relocated to Davenport where he continued his career at Alcoa retiring after 34 years of service.
His wife, Bernadette, preceded him in death in 1976. He later married Wyolene Nelson. He married Joyce Helfter in July of 2010. Mike was diagnosed with lymphoma but had been in remission for years.
Those left to honor his memory are his wife and best friend, Joyce of Davenport; children, Debby (Chris) Saldivar of Bettendorf, Frederick Jackson, Michael Jackson Jr. both of Clinton, Jimmy (Sarah) Jackson of East Moline, Dianne (Wade) Huber of Eldridge; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Patricia (John) Snead of Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wives, Bernadette and Wyolene.
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 13, 2020