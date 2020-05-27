Michael Wayne Kimball May 19, 2020 HUTCHINSON, KS-Michael Wayne Kimball, 71, passed away May 19, 2020 at Reflection Living in Hutchinson, eldest son of Wayne Kimball and Donna Nelson. Survivors include a son, Bradley Kimball, Iowa; granddaughter, Bobblie Wallis, Oklahoma.; six sisters, Kathleen (Homer) Unruh, Tammy (Brian) Unruh both of Burrton, Connie (Kenny) Anderson of Hutchinson, Candace (Jeff) Kepford, and Tonya Rhodes both of Davenport, IA., Gale Hinkling of Midlothian VA.; five brothers, Steven (Reisa) Kimball of Halstead, Wayne (Dawn) Kimball of Bentonville, AR., Danny and Shawn Rasler both of Davenport, IA. and Mike (Kim) Anderson of Fairfax, VA. Preceding him are step-mother Bette Kimball; sister Margery Kimball and brother David Rasler. No services are scheduled.



