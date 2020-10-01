1/1
Michael Lee "Monkey" Hollenbeck
2016 - 2020
Michael "Monkey" Lee Hollenbeck

July 12, 2016-September 25, 2020

MUSCATINE-Michael "Monkey" Lee Hollenbeck, 4, of Muscatine passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine. Graveside services for Michael will be held 2:30 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Michael Lee Hollenbeck was born on July 12, 2016 at home in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Jay Daniel and Rebecca (Jones) Hollenbeck. Michael "Monkey" had a great personality with a smile that could light up a room. He had been attending Muscatine Early Learning Center, who loved the Wiggles, music and listening to the rain. He was the happiest little boy who loved all animals and everyone he met.

Michael "Monkey" will be deeply missed by his parents, Jay and Rebecca Hollenbeck; siblings, Dominick Jones, Magnolia Lawrence, Jayden Hollenbeck, Blake Hollenbeck and Aira Hollenbeck, all of Muscatine; grandparents, Tom Larson, Holly Hollenbeck, Scott Hollenbeck and Craig Bermeister; great-grandparents, Bob and Lee Jones and Elenora Hollenbeck and aunts uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Vallory Larson; grandfather, Dennis Sander; cousin, Alexis Bassett and uncle, Jake Schubick.



Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine
OCT
5
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
