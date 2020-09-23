Michael "Mike" Lee Johnson

July 4, 1954- September 21, 2020

DAVENPORT-Michael "Mike" Lee Johnson, 66, of Davenport, IA, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Davenport, IA. His partner, Connie Mitchell, and brother, Todd Peters, were at his side. Michael will be cremated per his wishes and a celebration of life held when his daughter, Amanda, returns from basic training.

Michael L. Johnson was born July 4, 1954, in Davenport, IA. He shared a close relationship with his mother, Mary Peters, and grandmother Katherine Moller, who preceded him in death. He spent the last 11 years with the love-of-his-life, Connie Mitchell.

Mike is remembered by many as a flag man at local racetracks throughout the Quad Cities. He spent his free time taking road trips with Connie and sharing laughs with his family and friends.

He is survived by his partner Connie Mitchell and brother Todd Peters both of Davenport, IA; his daughter Amanda Johnson of Phoenix, AZ; and his two loving cats, Max and Bailey.

Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.