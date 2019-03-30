Michael M. Speer

April 7, 1943-March 24, 2019

DAVENPORT-Michael M. Speer, 75, a resident of Davenport, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at St. Mary's rehabilitation Center in Davenport. Funeral services to celebrate Michael's life will be 5:00 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 at Halligan McCabe Devries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, Davenport. The family will greet friends at the funeral home Monday from 3:00 until the service time. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Café on Vine.

Michael Merle Speer was born April 7, 1943 in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Merle and Andorthy (Scott) Speer. He graduated from Davenport Central High School and attended Black Hawk College. Mike worked in electrical maintenance at John Deere, and was a truck driver for Umthum and Murray's.

He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church; Mike enjoyed scuba diving, exploring places of interest and traveling across the United States as a long - haul truck driver.

Michael is survived by his children and their spouses; Louise (Joe) Collins, Eldridge, Patty (David) Langum, Aledo, IL, Michael Dennis (Jilona) Speer, PeEll, WA, Leeann (Jim) Speer, Rock Island, John Speer, San Francisco, CA, Theresa (Lee) Vallery, Virginia, Aaron (Jasmin) Speer, Virginia, and Anthony Speer, Bellingham, WA; Grandchildren, Brad and Chuck Williams, Sarah Langum, Jackie Taylor, Ted Taylor, Liz Aldinger, Garrett Speer, Isaac Speer, Jericho Speer, Ashly Sharpless, Nicole Wenskunas, Devon Schultz, Penelope Speer, Georgianna Vallery, Julianna Vallery; Thirteen great -grandchildren; Siblings, Maureen (Ken) Trafton, Ames, IA, Mary (Dan) Schulte, Des Moines, IA, Tina Anderson, Andorthy Kilby, William (Deb) Speer, Robert (Sandy) Speer, Joseph (Pam) Speer, all of Davenport, and Karen (Ira) Lathan, Aurora, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Catherine Blount, and brothers, Roland, Andrew and Richard Speer.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.