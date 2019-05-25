Michael Mannhardt

June 11, 1958-May 17, 2019

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL-Michael Mannhardt, 60, of Cape Canaveral, FL formally of Davenport passed away May 17, 2019 surrounded by his family at Cape Canaveral Hospital. A celebration of life will be on June 15, 2019 at Knight's of Columbus from 1-4pm.

Michael was born on June 11, 1958 to Eugene and Phyllis Mannhardt. He graduated from Central High School. He married Deborah Ellison on August 18, 1979. They later divorced.

Michael worked for the US Army Corps of Engineers on Lock and Dam 14. Then later worked at Port Canaveral as a lockmaster.

He had a passion for racing and fishing.

He is survived by his son, Brandon Mannhardt, Madrid, IA, daughter, Sarah (Lucas) Riley, Buffalo, IA, Brothers, Robert (Linda) Saint Paul, MN and William (Cheri) of Waukesha, WI, Sister, Connie and extended family.

He is preceded in death by his parents.